Borowicz named All-State Honorable Mention, other area players and teams recognized

Times Report
Emma Borowicz averaged 14 points per game for the Crookston girls' basketball team this season.

Crookston's Emma Borowicz was named Class AA All-State Honorable Mention by the Minnesota Girls' Basketball Coaches' Association.

Borowicz, a senior guard, led the Pirates to a 15-4 campaign this winter. She averaged a team-high 14.1 points per game, and also recorded four rebounds, four steals, three assists and two 3-pointers per game.

Borowicz finished her high school career with 1,528 points, which ranks third all-time in Crookston history behind Kamille Wahlin and Sydney Boike. 

This is the second time Borowicz has been named All-State Honorable Mention. She earned the honor last season as well.

A number of other area players were named All-State by the MGBCA. Riley Mooney of Stephen-Argyle was named Class A Honorable Mention, as were Clara Girdler and Sienna Olson of Red Lake Falls.

In addition, the MGBCA announced academic awards. The Fertile-Beltrami girls' basketball team was named Section 8A and Class A State Academic Champions with a team GPA of 3.912.

