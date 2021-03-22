Borowicz named All-State Honorable Mention, other area players and teams recognized

Times Report

Crookston's Emma Borowicz was named Class AA All-State Honorable Mention by the Minnesota Girls' Basketball Coaches' Association.

Borowicz, a senior guard, led the Pirates to a 15-4 campaign this winter. She averaged a team-high 14.1 points per game, and also recorded four rebounds, four steals, three assists and two 3-pointers per game.

Borowicz finished her high school career with 1,528 points, which ranks third all-time in Crookston history behind Kamille Wahlin and Sydney Boike.

This is the second time Borowicz has been named All-State Honorable Mention. She earned the honor last season as well.

A number of other area players were named All-State by the MGBCA. Riley Mooney of Stephen-Argyle was named Class A Honorable Mention, as were Clara Girdler and Sienna Olson of Red Lake Falls.

In addition, the MGBCA announced academic awards. The Fertile-Beltrami girls' basketball team was named Section 8A and Class A State Academic Champions with a team GPA of 3.912.

