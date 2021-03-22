Pirates of the Week: March 11-17

Crookston Times

Boys’ basketball: seniors Carter Bruggeman, Easton Tangquist, Jacob Miller, Karsten Isaacson and Lucas Winger

Coach Greg Garmen: “They have been a good group to work with over the years and we will miss them.”

Girls' basketball: junior Ellie Nesseth

Coach Darin Zimmerman: “Ellie is one of the hardest-working players that I have ever coached. She has developed her skills to be a better ball-handler and low-post scorer. She is asked to do many things for our team and does them all with a great attitude.”

Boys' hockey: sophomore Jack Doda

Doda scored the Pirates’ first goal after a two-week absence with his second-period tally against Red Lake Falls last Tuesday.

Note: Doda was selected by sports editor Jacob Shames as coach Josh Hardy did not submit a Pirate of the Week before the Times’ print deadline last Wednesday.

Girls' hockey: freshman Cassie Solheim

Coach Tim Moe: “Cassie is a freshman center who changed roles this year, as she centered our third line and instead of scoring a lot of goals like she did last year she saved a bunch by playing great defense. In our playoff game, she had two assists and once again played a really good defensive game.”

Wrestling: sophomore Ethan Boll

Coach Wes Hanson: “Ethan Boll is having a tremendous season, going 33-2 so far. He was able to secure wins in the section team semifinal and section final to put the team score out of reach and seal the victories for his team. Ethan has stepped up for his team all season long and now it’s time to shift to individuals. He wrestles at a high pace and is very physical. I’m proud of his season so far and look forward to coaching him the rest of the year.”

