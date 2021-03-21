Crookston's season ends with 7-1 loss to Thief River Falls

The Crookston boys' hockey team was eliminated from the Section 8A Playoffs by Thief River Falls in a 7-1 defeat Saturday night at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Prowlers (9-8-1, 7-4-1 section), the third seed in the section, scored four third-period goals to pull away from the Pirates.

Zach Dalzell and Brendan Bottem gave TRF a 2-0 lead in the first period and Tysen Loeffler scored midway through the second, but Crookston hung around. When Jack Doda scored two minutes before intermission, it appeared the Pirates would go into the final period with a fighting chance.

But the Prowlers turned on the jets, taking a 4-1 lead on Bottem's second goal and scoring two goals within 46 seconds to make it 6-1. Dalzell found the net once more with three minutes to play.

Crookston (2-11, 2-8) was outshot in every period. Carter Nelson helped keep the Pirates in it, making 40 saves on 47 shots.

UP NEXT: Saturday's game was the last in the high school careers of Crookston seniors Nelson, Gabe Montieth, Gavin Anderson, Kaleb Thingelstad, Noah Dragseth and Noah Kiel.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-1-0—1

Thief River Falls 2-1-4—7

SCORING

7:49 first period (TRF): Zach Dalzell (Tylan Johnson)

3:11 first period (TRF): Brendan Bottem (Alex Von Holtum)

11:24 second period (TRF): Tysen Loeffler (Tylan Johnson)

2:02 second period (Crookston): Jack Doda

10:20 third period (TRF): Brendan Bottem (Kaden Bakken)

6:52 third period (TRF): Justin Funk

6:06 third period (TRF): Blake Biermaier (Tysen Loeffler)

3:10 third period (TRF): Zach Dalzell (Kaden Bakken, Brendan Bottem)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Carter Nelson 40 saves on 47 shots

Thief River Falls: Brett Holmer 15 saves on 16 shots

