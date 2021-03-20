Golden Eagles drop match at UMary

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston volleyball team fell to the University of Mary in four sets in a match Friday afternoon in Bismarck, N.D.

The match was the third competition of the season for the Golden Eagles, after their fall 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, it was the first that went towards their record, as the first two were scrimmages.

Before the match, UMC coach Sarah Morgan and UMary coach Korie Tetzlaff mutually agreed to count it as an official NCAA game instead of a scrimmage.

The Marauders jumped out to the lead by taking the first set, 25-15. UMC, though, came back with a 25-18 win in the second set.

UMary then closed out the match with a 25-12 win in the third set and a 26-24 win in the fourth.

Lauren Wallace led the Golden Eagles' offense with 16 kills on 49 attacks. In addition, Mara Weisensel had eight kills on 20 attacks.

Natalie Koke led UMC with 30 assists, and Madison Klimek picked up 20 digs.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Marauders will meet again Tuesday, March 30 for UMC's first home scrimmage of the spring. Unlike Friday's contest, March 30 will not count as an official NCAA match.

