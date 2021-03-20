Boll, Brown punch tickets to state championships

With their performances in Saturday's state preliminary round in Cass Lake, Crookston wrestlers Ethan Boll and Zach Brown advanced to next Saturday's Class A State Championships in St. Michael.

The state preliminaries consisted of the top four finishers in their respective weight classes from Section 7A and Section 8A. The top two in each weight class advanced to state, and true second-place matches were employed.

Boll, a sophomore, had little trouble on his way to finishing first at 195 pounds. He recorded his 19th and 20th pins of the season against Lee Perrington of Deer River and Howard Solem of Frazee, and defeated United North Central's Torrey Carlson by technical fall in the final.

Boll will go into state with a 36-2 record.

Brown, a senior at 120 pounds, beat Cameron Durant of Crosby-Ironton and William Pilarski of Holdingford to get to the final. There, he kept it close with the No. 1 wrestler in Class A, Marshall Larson of Aitkin, but Larson pinned Brown late in the third period.

Despite the loss, Brown automatically advanced to state without a true second, as Pilarski won the third-place match. Brown goes in with a 34-3 record.

Last season at state, Brown finished fifth at 120 pounds, and Boll placed sixth at 182 pounds.

While Boll and Brown were the only Pirates to continue their seasons, Crookston had 10 wrestlers taking the mat in Cass Lake after they qualified during Tuesday's Section 8A tournament in Crookston.

Among them, sophomore Ethan Bowman came closest to advancing, but ultimately settled for a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds. Bowman lost in the semifinals to eventual winner Drew Lange of Holdingford, but beat Rush City/Braham's Landon Umbreit in the consolation round to set up a third-place match with UNC's Hunter Skaro.

A win by Bowman would have set up a true second match for the chance to go to state, but Skaro defeated Bowman by decision. Bowman's season ends at 35-3.

Nolan Dans lost his first match of the day at 113 pounds before beating Wrigley Clark of Park Rapids in wrestlebacks. This set up a match against Dawson McGee of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis, which McGee won in overtime to end Dans' season and Crookston career. Dans went out with 115 career wins and a 30-8 record as a senior.

Cameron Weiland and Greg Gonzalez also saw their Crookston careers come to an end Saturday. Weiland lost both his matches at 132 pounds, and finished with a 19-17 record and 121 wins for his career. Gonzalez fell in both of his matches at 285 pounds. His senior season ends at 12-10.

Sophomore Braxton Volker was the only other Pirate to win a match Saturday. Volker fell to John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton at 138 pounds before defeating Carson Shockman of Rush City/Braham. He then lost to Kaden Hiemenz of Frazee, ending his season with a record of 25-14.

Evin Trudeau, a freshman competing at 106 pounds, lost both of his matches on the day. He posted a 15-11 record in his first season on Crookston's varsity team.

Sophomores Hunter Knutson and Hunter Kresl also lost both their matches, at 160 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively. Knutson went 23-15 this year, and Kresl went 15-18.

Fosston/Bagley's Carter Sorenson was the only other area wrestler to qualify for state Saturday. Sorenson, who placed third at state last season at 152 pounds, defeated Tate Lange of Holdingford in the final at 170 pounds.

Daunte Yost of Fertile-Beltrami finished third at 106 pounds, winning his 100th career match in the process. Fosston/Bagley's Keegan Senger lost a true second match at 138 pounds to finish third, and Red Lake County Central's Tristyn Ferguson placed fourth at 182 pounds.

UP NEXT: The Class A Individual State Tournament will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m., right after the team semifinals and finals that morning. Eight wrestlers in each weight class will compete.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau

lost to Zach Remer (Mille Lacs) tech. fall 16-1 at 3:17, lost to Robby Sherk (Park Rapids) fall 0:33

113 pounds: Nolan Dans

lost to Nathan Trotter (Aitkin) dec. 5-1, beat Wrigley Clark (Park Rapids) fall 1:32, lost to Dawson McGee (WHAN) dec. 10-8 OT

120 pounds: Zach Brown

beat Cameron Durant (Crosby-Ironton) fall 1:20, beat William Pilarski (Holdingford) major dec. 11-2, lost to Marshall Larson (Aitkin) fall 5:34

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman

beat Carter Pater (BCLB) fall 2:36, lost to Drew Lange (Holdingford) dec. 5-3, beat Landon Umbreit (Rush City/Braham) dec. 8-5, lost to Hunter Skaro (UNC) dec. 6-0

132 pounds: Cameron Weiland

lost to Christian Pater (BCLB) fall 1:20, lost to Callen Whitney (WHAN) dec. 7-5

138 pounds: Braxton Volker

lost to John Paul Fitzpatrick (Crosby-Ironton) fall 1:18, beat Carson Shockman (Rush City/Braham) fall 2:29, lost to Kaden Hiemenz (Frazee) dec. 5-0

160 pounds: Hunter Knutson

lost to Beau Burk (Ogilvie) dec. 5-3, lost to Jake Klancher (Crosby-Ironton) fall 1:31

195 pounds: Ethan Boll

beat Lee Perrington (Deer River) fall 0:11, beat Howard Solem (Frazee) fall 0:28, beat Torrey Carlson (UNC) tech. fall 21-6 at 5:15

220 pounds: Hunter Kresl

lost to Jojo Thompson (Deer River) fall 1:27, lost to Nathan Stifter (Aitkin) major dec. 12-2

285 pounds: Greg Gonzalez

lost to Brandon Doll (Holdingford) fall 1:38, lost to Marcus Peterson (UNC) dec. 3-1

