12 Golden Eagles named to NSIC All-Academic Teams

Twelve Minnesota Crookston women's basketball players were named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Winter Academic Team, and eight were selected to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

Alyssa Peterson (So.), Bren Fox (Jr.), Jennifer Lax (Sr.) Kylea Praska (Jr.), Kylie Post (Jr.), Mary Burke (R-So.), Mattea Vetsch (So.) and Veronica Schwartz (So.) were named to the Team of Excellence. Ashley Freund (Sr.), Emma Carpenter (So.), Julia Peplinski (Jr.) and Paige Cornale (Jr.) earned All-Academic Team honors.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative grade-point average or higher. NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

