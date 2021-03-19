CHS spring sports PAC meeting scheduled for March 22

Times Report

Crookston High School's 2021 spring sports parent-athlete-coach meeting will be held Monday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.

The PAC meeting is for students interested in playing baseball, softball, boys or girls track and field, boys or girls golf, boys' tennis or clay target.

Due to COVID restrictions, not all grades will meet at the same time.

Seventh and eighth graders will meet in the auditorium, followed by meeting their coaches, from 6:00 to 6:20. Freshmen and sophomores will do the same from 6:20 to 6:40, and juniors and seniors will meet from 6:40 to 7:00.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

