Golden Eagles sweep MSU Moorhead, 12-8 and 11-6

Coming into Wednesday's doubleheader in Moorhead, the Minnesota Crookston softball team had scored more than four runs in just two games this season.

But the Golden Eagles' bats woke up against Minnesota State Moorhead. They beat the Dragons, 12-8, in the first game of Wednesday's set and capped it off with an 11-6 win to improve to 4-10 on the season.

In the process, UMC increased its average runs scored per game from 3.25 to 4.4.

In the first game, the Golden Eagles got on the board in the second inning when Alyssa Stillman scored on a wild pitch and Hailey Hatfield stole home as part of a double steal. Shaelyn Grant crossed the plate in the third inning on an MSUM throwing error.

Minnesota Crookston led 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning when Alina Avalos led off the frame with a solo home run, just the Golden Eagles' fourth of the season. They scored four more runs in the fifth inning, with Dana Zarn, Gabriella Blomdahl and Jordan Peterson each driving in runs with base hits.

Hannah Macias tripled in two runs to make it 11-2 in the sixth inning, but four base hits and two UMC errors allowed Minnesota State Moorhead to score six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Avalos doubled home Grant in the seventh inning, though, and Katie Humhej forced three straight groundouts to end the game.

Humhej got the win for the Golden Eagles, going all seven innings. Avalos led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Blomdahl went 2-for-5 as well. Eight of UMC's nine starters had a hit in the game.

The Golden Eagles started fast in the second game as well, taking a 10-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning.

Hatfield hit a two-RBI double in the first inning, and Grant drove in another run on a base hit. Zarn and Macias each drove in runs in the second inning, and Grant hit a solo home run to make it 7-0 in the third inning.

UMC hit its fourth leadoff home run of the doubleheader when Peterson went deep to begin the fourth inning. Stillman hit a pinch-hit home run to make it 10-0 in the same inning.

The Dragons scored two runs in the fourth and fifth inning off of Sofia Gombos, who gave up 10 hits in 4.2 innings but struck out five to earn the win. Kamryn Frisk allowed runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but closed out the win.

While Minnesota Crookston and MSU Moorhead both play in the NSIC, Wednesday's games were treated as non-conference games.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will travel to Bemidji Tuesday, March 30 for a double-header with the Beavers.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 12, MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD 8

Minnesota Crookston 0-2-1-1-5-2-1—12-12-6

Minnesota State Moorhead 0-0-2-0-0-6-0—8-9-3

WP: Katie Humhej (7.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Anna Lang (5.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 11, MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD 6

Minnesota Crookston 3-3-1-3-0-1-0—11-13-2

Minnesota State Moorhead 0-0-0-2-2-1-1—6-13-1

WP: Sofia Gombos (4.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Reece Dahl (3.2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 K)

