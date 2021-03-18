Brock Reller wins NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston redshirt junior outfielder Brock Reller was announced as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week on Thursday.

Reller was one of eight finalists for the NCBWA Division II Player of the Week award. He is the first Golden Eagle to be named Central Region POW since Reed Hjelle in 2018.

On the season, Reller is hitting .500 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and a 2.287 on-base plus slugging percentage. In UMC's two games last week in Fort Scott, Kan., Reller hit .545 with three home runs and posted a 2.111 slugging percentage.

Reller earned NSIC Player of the Week honors the first two weeks of the season.

