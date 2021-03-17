10 Pirates advance to state preliminaries from section tournament

Ten Crookston wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight class at Tuesday's Section 8A Individual Tournament in Crookston, qualifying to the state preliminaries in Cass Lake Saturday.

At 106 pounds, No. 4 seed Evin Trudeau beat Fosston/Bagley's Noa Halberg in his first match before falling to top-seeded Daunte Yost of Fertile-Beltrami. Trudeau then pinned Trevor Neisen of Mahnomen-Waubun to clinch his spot in the preliminaries.

Nolan Dans, the No. 2 seed at 113 pounds, recorded two pins on the afternoon to advance to the preliminaries.

Top-seeded Zach Brown was given a first-round bye at 120 pounds, and only needed one win to advance. He got it with a second-period pin of United North Central's Zach Hendrickson.

Ethan Bowman, the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds, also only needed to win one match after a first-round bye, and pinned Garrett Eiynck of Mahnomen-Waubun in the semifinals.

Cameron Weiland competed as the No. 4 seed at 132 pounds. He won his first-round match before falling to unbeaten Ethan Hendrickson in the semifinals. Then, Weiland beat Henry Thorson of Park Rapids in the consolation bracket to advance.

Braxton Volker, the No. 4 seed at 138 pounds, had a similar path as Weiland, winning his first-round matchup, falling to the top seed in the semifinals and then winning in the consolation match to clinch a spot among the top four.

Spencer Ness was seeded fifth at 145 pounds. He lost both of his matches on the day, and will not advance.

Casey Weiland, the No. 7 seed at 152 pounds, also lost both of his matches.

At 160 pounds, No. 3 seed Hunter Knutson pinned Tatum Bement of Mahnomen-Waubun before falling to No. 2 seed Brock Barlund of Frazee. Knutson then clinched a trip to Cass Lake with a win over Jayce Thompson of Fosston/Bagley.

Cade DeLeon was seeded seventh at 182 pounds, and fell to Dane Schoenborn of Fosston/Bagley and Nikowa Fortier of Mahnomen-Waubun.

Ethan Boll received the No. 1 seed at 195 pounds and made short work of both of his opponents, winning two matches by pin to advance to Cass Lake.

No. 5 seed Hunter Kresl scored a minor upset over Cooper Hasbargen of United North Central in the first round at 220 pounds. While he fell to unbeaten Dominik Vacura of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, he won his consolation match to advance.

Greg Gonzalez came in with the No. 3 seed at 285 pounds. He won his first-round match but fell in the semifinals to BGMR's Dawson Beito. A pin of Alex Hagen of Fosston/Bagley in the consolation round put him through to the state preliminaries.

UP NEXT: The four wrestlers in each weight class will compete against the top four wrestlers from Section 7A in Cass Lake on Saturday. From these eight, two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the individual state tournament in St. Michael on March 27.

Crookston coach Wes Hanson was also named Section 8A Coach of the Year on Tuesday. Hanson, in his sixth year at the helm of the Pirates, led them to a 22-11 dual record and their first team section championship since 1988.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau beat Noa Halberg (Fosston/Bagley) major dec. 11-0, lost to Daunte Yost (Fertile-Beltrami) fall 3:33, beat Trevor Neisen (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 1:34

113 pounds: Nolan Dans beat Sebastian Sonnenberg (Frazee) fall 2:40, beat Blake McMullen (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 5:14

120 pounds: Zach Brown beat Zach Hendrickson (UNC) fall 3:00

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman beat Garrett Eiynck (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 1:25

132 pounds: Cameron Weiland beat Zach Thompson (Fosston/Bagley) fall 5:23, lost to Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) fall 0:54, beat Henry Thorson (Park Rapids) major dec. 12-2

138 pounds: Braxton Volker beat Wesley Ramberg (Fertile-Beltrami) dec. 5-1, lost to Kaden Hiemenz (Frazee) dec. 5-0, beat Danyn Janousek (BGMR) fall 1:51

145 pounds: Spencer Ness lost to Tyler Moe (Frazee) fall 3:45, lost to Seth Lavalier (Fertile-Beltrami) major dec. 13-5

152 pounds: Casey Weiland lost to Hank Tellers (UNC) major dec. 16-2, lost to Brogan Beito (BGMR) fall 0:19

160 pounds: Hunter Knutson beat Tatum Bement (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 0:58, lost to Brock Barlund (Frazee) dec. 6-1, beat Jayce Thompson (Fosston/Bagley) fall 3:20

182 pounds: Cade DeLeon lost to Dane Schoenborn (Fosston/Bagley) fall 2:35, lost to Nikowa Fortier (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 3:23

195 pounds: Ethan Boll beat Blake Geray (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 3:24, beat Paul DeHate (RLCC) fall 1:08

220 pounds: Hunter Kresl beat Cooper Hasbargen (UNC) dec. 8-7, lost to Dominik Vacura (BGMR) fall 1:40, beat Dandre Johnson (Park Rapids) fall 1:05

285 pounds: Greg Gonzalez beat Peyton Stock (Mahnomen-Waubun) fall 2:00, lost to Dawson Beito (BGMR) fall 3:47, beat Alex Hagen (Fosston/Bagley) fall 2:33



The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.