Red Lake Falls beats Crookston, 7-1, in final game of regular season

The last time the Crookston boys' hockey team returned from a two-week absence, it lost to a high-scoring Red Lake Falls team in its first game back.

Tuesday night was no different. The Pirates fell to the Eagles for the second time this season, and second time by a scoreline of 7-1, on Senior Night at the Crookston Sports Center.

Crookston hadn't played since March 2 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Zak Kennett, who's tied for second in the state of Minnesota with 65 points on the season, had a hat trick for Red Lake Falls (13-5, 8-4 Section 8A). His brother Ty Kennett, eighth in the state in scoring, scored two goals and registered three assists.

Jack Doda scored the lone goal for Crookston (2-10, 2-7), off an assist from Kaleb Thingelstad in the second period to make it 2-1. The Eagles scored three quick goals at the end of the period, however, turning the game into a blowout.

Carter Nelson made 32 saves for the Pirates.

UP NEXT: Tuesday's game finished the regular season for Crookston. The Pirates, who earned the No. 6 seed in the Section 8A Playoffs during Wednesday's seeding meeting, will travel to Thief River Falls Saturday night for the first round.

The Prowlers beat Crookston 8-3 and 7-0 in two meetings this season, the first in Thief River Falls and the second in Crookston.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-1-0—1

Red Lake Falls 2-3-2—7

SCORING

11:55 first period (RLF): Zak Kennett (Evan Girdler) short-handed

2:20 first period (RLF): Ty Kennett (Zak Kennett, Evan Girdler)

7:52 second period (Crookston): Jack Doda (Kaleb Thingelstad)

2:45 second period (RLF): Ty Kennett (Blake Arlt)

1:51 second period (RLF): Evan Girdler (Ty Kennett, Blake Huot)

0:58 second period (RLF): Zak Kennett (Ty Kennett) short-handed

10:23 third period (RLF): Zak Kennett (Ty Kennett, Evan Girdler)

0:17 third period (RLF): Carson Erickson power play

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Carter Nelson 32 saves on 39 shots

Red Lake Falls: Andrew Johnson 20 saves on 21 shots

