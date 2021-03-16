Crookston Peewee A team second at district tournament, headed to regionals

Times Report

The Crookston Peewee A hockey team took second in the Minnesota Hockey District 16 Tournament this weekend in Red Lake Falls.

The Pirates, who were the No. 2 seed in the tournament defeated Warroad 3-0 on Saturday before falling to East Grand Forks, 5-2, in the championship game Sunday.

With those results, Crookston qualified for the North Region Tournament, set to take place in Virginia, Minn. this weekend. The Pirates' first game is against Moorhead at 6:00 p.m. March 19.

The regional tournament also includes Alexandria, East Grand Forks, Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East, Greenway, Hibbing and Warroad. It is a double-elimination tournament, with the champion and second-place finisher both qualifying for the state tournament.

Crookston, ranked 13th in the most recent Youth Hockey Hub NOW rankings, is 20-5-1 on the season. The Pirates have scored 121 goals and allowed 55.

Crookston is coached by Trent Fischer, DJ Ecker and Scott Sanders.

