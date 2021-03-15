Brock Reller earns NSIC Player of the Week again

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston redshirt junior outfielder Brock Reller earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week honors for a second straight week Monday.

Reller, who has helped the Golden Eagles to a record 4-0 start, went 6-of-9 at the plate in UMC's two games last week in Fort Scott, Kan., driving three home runs and posting a 2.111 slugging percentage. For the season, UMC's NSIC Preseason Player to Watch is hitting .500 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and a 2.287 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Reller currently leads the conference in hits (nine), home runs, triples (two), runs batted in, total bases (31) and slugging percentage (1.722).

Reller hit .333 with three homers and seven RBIs to earn POW honors last week.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.