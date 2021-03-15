Crookston youth wrestlers compete in Mayville

Times Report

Youth wrestlers from Crookston competed at a tournament for the third time this season this weekend.

Christopher Goodrich, Jaron Knutson, Levi Kresl and Oliver Wallace wrestled in Mayville, N.D. on Saturday, March 13.

In their respective weight classes, Kresl placed first, Knutson placed second, Wallace finished fourth and Goodrich placed fifth.

Crookston has previously competed in Carrington, N.D. on Feb. 28 and at the Northern Cass Tournament in Hunter, N.D. on March 6.

