Crookston's season ends with 74-65 loss to Roseau

The third time wasn't the charm for the Crookston boys' basketball team Monday night.

In the third meeting between Crookston and Roseau this season, the Rams pulled away in the second half to defeat the Pirates, 74-65, in the Section 8AA North play-in game in Roseau.

The postseason loss ended Crookston's season at 2-17.

The Pirates, who previously lost 75-65 to Roseau on Jan. 19 and 72-44 on Feb. 18, started strong by taking a 10-4 lead. But the Rams (7-11) scored nine unanswered points and used a 16-3 run to take a 20-13 lead midway through the half.

The game of runs continued, though, as Crookston outscored Roseau 14-2 over the next several minutes and took a 27-22 lead, its largest of the game, on a Jack Garmen layup. But the Rams ended that run with two 3-pointers, and finished the half on a 16-2 surge to take a 44-34 halftime lead.

The Pirates began the second half strong, scoring the first seven points, but an 11-2 Roseau run put them back up by double digits, where the lead stayed until the closing minutes.

Brooks Butt, who came off the bench late, knocked down three 3-pointers in the final minutes, helping Crookston get within 69-63. But the Rams knocked down enough free throws to prevent the Pirates from coming any closer.

Garmen led Crookston with 19 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Jacob Hesby added 12.

Jed Dunham paced Roseau with 26 points.

UP NEXT: Monday night's loss brought the Crookston careers of Bruggeman, Easton Tangquist, Jacob Miller, Karsten Isaacson and Lucas Winger to an end.

Bruggeman scored 11 points in his final game, while Tangquist, the Pirates' leading scorer this season, scored six. Miller went scoreless, while Isaacson and Winger got into the game for the final seconds.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 34-31—65

Roseau 44-31—74

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jack Garmen 19, Jacob Hesby 12, Carter Bruggeman 11, Brooks Butt 9, Tristan Luckow 8, Easton Tangquist 6

