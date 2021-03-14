Golden Eagles end first season back with 6-0 shutout of Jamestown

The Minnesota Crookston hockey team finished off its first season back on the ice the same way it began it.

Brandon Boetcher scored two goals, Jake Sumner was a perfect 19-for-19 on saves and the Golden Eagles wrapped up their inaugural season as an ACHA Division II team with a 6-0 win over Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

UMC's season began on Jan. 9 with a 5-3 win in Jamestown. While it struggled during February, losing six straight games after a 2-1 start, it ended the season on a four-game winning streak to finish at 6-7 overall.

The Golden Eagles played one of their most dominant games of the season, taking 71 shots to the Jimmies' 39 and putting 51 on goal compared to just 19 for Jamestown. The second period was particularly heavy, as UMC fired 27 shots at goaltender Samuel Potter.

UMC opened up the scoring with a goal by Cam Olstad just two minutes in, and Boetcher scored the second goal two minutes later. Josh Nelson made it 3-0 midway through the first period.

Boetcher scored his second goal of the game and seventh of the season in the second period to make it 4-0. Zach Larson found the net less than two minutes afterwards.

Olstad scored the final goal of the game, coming five minutes into the third period. Olstad ended the season as the Golden Eagles' leading goal-scorer with 13 goals.

Boetcher, a native of Crookston, had two assists in addition to his two goals.

Saturday was Sumner's first college shutout.

UP NEXT: Saturday was the Golden Eagles' final regular-season game. As it is in its first season, Minnesota Crookston is not eligible for the ACHA postseason.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 3-2-1—6

Jamestown 0-0-0—0

SCORING

17:36 first period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Brandon Boetcher, Gunner Ferrier)

14:39 first period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher

8:09 first period (UMC): Josh Nelson (Tristan Morneault)

9:11 second period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher (Casey Kallock, Tyler Zahradka) power play

7:27 second period (UMC): Zach Larson (Brandon Boetcher) power play

14:25 third period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Tyler Zahradka)

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 19 saves on 19 shots

Jamestown: Samuel Potter 45 saves on 51 shots

