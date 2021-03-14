Crookston wrestling to be honored with celebration after winning section title

Times Report

While the Crookston wrestling team didn't get to do much celebrating immediately after winning the Section 8A championship Saturday afternoon, they'll have plenty of opportunity to do so Monday.

The Pirates will be honored with a celebration Monday morning after defeating Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 39-27, in Cass Lake to win their first section championship since 1988.

At 9 a.m., the Pirates will board a bus at Crookston High School and will take a trip around town, escorted by the Crookston police and fire department.

Once back at the high school, they will go into the gym for a short program with the CHS student body.

Crookston athletic director Greg Garmen asks those wishing to celebrate the team to gather on the front sidewalk at CHS and greet them as they get off the bus.

