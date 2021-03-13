Pirates' run ends in state preliminaries against Royalton-Upsala

CASS LAKE — The Crookston wrestling team overcame the odds to make it to the state preliminaries. But it couldn't overcome Section 7A champion Royalton-Upsala.

The Royals defeated the Pirates, 49-26, in Saturday's state preliminary. They'll advance to the Class A state semifinals at St. Michael-Albertville on March 27.

Crookston, which not even two hours earlier had won its first section championship since 1988 with a 39-27 win over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, saw its dual season come to an end with a record of 22-11.

The Pirates were seeded fourth in the Section 8A Tournament, and knocked off No. 1 seed Frazee and the third-seeded Gators on its way to the state prelims. But Royalton-Upsala, which also made it to the state tournament last year, dominated the middle and heavy weights to cut short Crookston's run.

The Royals won at 106 by major decision before Crookston rattled off four wins in a row. Nolan Dans came up with a pin at 113, as did Carter Coauette at 120 pounds. Zach Brown won by decision at 126, and Cameron Weiland came from behind to pull off a victory by pin in sudden-death overtime.

Crookston led 21-4 at this point. Royalton-Upsala, however, won all but one of the final nine matches, seven of this victories coming by fall or forfeit.

Ethan Boll won via technical fall at 195 pounds to keep the Pirates alive, down 37-26. But the Royals finished off the dual with two straight pins.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host the Section 8A Individual Championships Tuesday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m.

