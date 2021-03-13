Crookston beats BGMR, 39-27, for first section title since 1988

CASS LAKE — Once again, Ethan Boll stepped onto the mat with the potential to clinch a historic win for the Crookston wrestling team.

But while his task on Thursday night in Frazee was to pick up a pin, Boll's requirement Saturday afternoon was the opposite: don't get pinned.

With the Pirates leading Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 35-18, with three matches to go in the Section 8A championship match, all Boll had to do was hang on against his Gator opponent, Caleb Vacura. A decision, a major decision, a pin of his own: as long as Boll didn't suffer a pin or a technical fall, Crookston would put the title out of reach.

Boll didn't just hang on. He defeated Vacura at 195 pounds, clinching the dual for the Pirates. Two matches later, it was official. By a score of 39-27, Crookston dethroned the defending section champion Gators, claiming its first section title in 33 years.

The Pirates (22-10) used their dominance in the early weights to stake out a 26-0 lead. Evin Trudeau got the ball rolling with a decision at 106 pounds, followed by a pin by Nolan Dans at 113. Carter Coauette defeated Jaxon Janousek at 120 pounds, followed by Zach Brown's win by technical fall at 126.

Cameron Weiland, wrestling down from his normal weight at 132 pounds, pinned his opponent, followed by a come-from-behind win by Ethan Bowman at 138. After a Gator pin at 145, Braxton Volker responded with a win by decision at 152.

Cade Coauette won by forfeit at 160 pounds to put Crookston up 35-6 and on the doorstep of the title. The Gators won by forfeit at 170 and pin at 182, leaving it up to Boll, and the Pirates' sophomore delivered with a 9-1 major decision.

BGMR's defending state champion at 220 pounds, Dominik Vacura, defeated Hunter Kresl at 220 pounds, and Dawson Beito beat Greg Gonzalez at 285 pounds.

UP NEXT: Crookston will wrestle Royalton-Upsala this afternoon in the state preliminaries for the right to advance to the state tournament in St. Michael March 27. The Royals defeated Aitkin, 40-21, in the Section 7A championship match earlier Saturday.