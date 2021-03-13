Epema, Peterson, Solheim and Tiedemann earn All-Section honors

Times Report

The Crookston girls' hockey team had four players earn All-Section 8A honors, which were announced Saturday morning.

Kenze Epema and Nora Peterson were named to the All-Section Second Team, while Catherine Tiedemann and Rylee Solheim received Honorable Mention.

Peterson, a senior, is the Pirates' leading scorer this year with nine goals and six assists. She is the center on Crookston's top line, which also includes Tiedemann, and has won 88 of 132 faceoffs this season.

Epema, one of the Pirates' top defensemen, has a goal and six assists. The senior is tied for the team lead in assists.

Tiedemann is also a senior, and has scored six goals and three assists. On Feb. 2, she scored a last-second goal to give Crookston its first win over East Grand Forks in 19 games.

Solheim, a junior defenseman, has scored two goals and recorded two assists this season.

The Section 8A First Team consists of Warroad forwards Geno Hendrickson and Talya Hendrickson, Thief River Falls forward Shelby Breiland, Warroad defensemen Cal Lindquist and Karlie Meeker, and Thief River Falls goaltender Gabriella Steele.

Warroad's Abbey Hardwick and Kate Johnson joined Peterson as forwards on the second team. Detroit Lakes' Ella Hess was the other defensemen along with Epema. Leah Honer of Detroit Lakes was named the second team goaltender.

Thief River Falls coach Scott Piepkorn earned Coach of the Year honors, and East Grand Forks' Dan Gasperlin was named the top assistant.

The Section 8A Tournament is set to begin Saturday night with the play-in game between No. 5 seed Detroit Lakes and No. 4 East Grand Forks in East Grand Forks.

No. 2 Thief River Falls hosts No. 3 Crookston on Tuesday, March 16. No. 1 Warroad will host the winner of the play-in game that same night.

The semifinal winners will meet for the section title on Thursday, March 18 at the higher seed.

