Golden Eagles down Jamestown, 6-3

The Minnesota Crookston hockey team exploded past Jamestown, 6-3, Friday night at the Crookston Sports Center behind straight four third-period goals, two coming off the stick of Tyler Zahradka.

The Golden Eagles (5-7), who were looking to extend their winning streak to three games, outshot the Jimmies 20-10 in the first period but did not score. Instead, Jamestown struck two minutes into the second period to take a 1-0 lead.

Brandon Boetcher, a former Crookston High School player, tied the game midway through the second. The Jimmies took the lead back before Tristan Morneault scored for UMC four minutes before intermission. Christian Jarmusz, though, gave Jamestown a 3-2 lead going into the final period of play.

After a back-and-forth second period, the third stanza was all UMC. Zahradka scored just 53 seconds after the opening faceoff, and Cam Olstad found the net on a power play to give the Golden Eagles the lead for good. Brian Bekkala scored less than two minutes after Olstad's goal, and Zahradka finished it off with four minutes to play.

In addition to his two goals, Zahradka assisted on Boetcher, Olstad and Bekkala's goals. Casey Kallock, who leads the Golden Eagles in points this season with 18, also had two helpers.

Jake Sumner made 27 saves to pick up the win in goal.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles finish their inaugural season with another game against Jamestown. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 0-2-4—6

Jamestown 0-3-0—3

SCORING

17:47 second period (Jamestown): Connor Rollo (Braeden Thomas, Christian Jarmusz)

8:59 second period (UMC): Brandon Boetcher (Tyler Zahradka)

6:42 second period (Jamestown): Joshua Hoffman (Graham Day)

4:09 second period (UMC): Tristan Morneault (Casey Kallock, Austin Ryba)

1:56 second period (Jamestown): Christian Jarmusz (Braeden Thomas)

19:07 third period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka (Casey Kallock)

15:05 third period (UMC): Cam Olstad (Josh Nelson, Tyler Zahradka) power play

13:34 third period (UMC): Brian Bekkala (Tyler Zahradka)

4:03 third period (UMC): Tyler Zahradka (Tristan Morneault, Cam Olstad)

GOALTENDING

Minnesota Crookston: Jake Sumner 27 saves on 30 shots

Jamestown: Samuel Potter 41 saves on 47 shots

