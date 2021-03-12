Pirates lock up East Grand Forks, 54-15

The Green Wave crashed into a levee Friday night. The levee was the Crookston defense.

The Pirates finished off the regular season with their best defensive performance of the season, holding East Grand Forks to six first-half points in a 54-15 win.

On offense, Crookston (14-3, 12-3 Section 8AA) was paced by Emma Osborn, who scored 12 points and hit three 3-pointers in her first game back after missing four games due to a foot injury. Emma Borowicz and Halle Winjum each added 11 points.

The Green Wave tied the game at five in the opening minutes, but the Pirates went on a 23-1 run to finish out the half, powered by a heavy dose of transition run-outs.

Crookston continued its lockdown defense after halftime. For the game, East Grand Forks hit just five shots from the field.

The 15 points scored by the Green Wave were the fewest points an opponent has scored against the Pirates this season. Crookston's previous best defensive performance came in a 54-18 win at Park Rapids on Jan. 21.

The win was the Pirates' sixth straight over their rivals, dating back to Crookston's 47-35 upset of the Green Wave in the Section 8AA Semifinals in 2019.

UP NEXT: Crookston will await its seeding in the Section 8AA Tournament, which will be released this weekend. As the Pirates are undefeated in Section 8AA North, having beaten every team in the sub-section, they are a lock to earn the top seed in the North.

As the No. 1 seed, Crookston will await the winner of Monday's play-in game, which appears likely be contested between Bagley and Warroad. The Pirates will take on that game's winner Wednesday in Crookston.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 28-26—54

East Grand Forks 6-9—15

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Emma Osborn 12, Emma Borowicz 11, Halle Winjum 11, Hayden Winjum 9, Emma Boll 5, Ally Perreault 4, Jenna Coauette 2

Team: 21 field goals, six 3-pointers, 6-12 free throws

EAST GRAND FORKS STATS

Points: Ella Eggers 4, Brynn Harris 3, Maddy Manger 3, Alison Kovar 3, Caitlin Hovde 1, Hanah Jensen-Selness 1

Team: five field goals, two 3-pointers, 3-6 free throws

