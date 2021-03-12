Warroad pulls away from Crookston, 73-35

Warroad ran away from the Crookston boys' basketball team Thursday night, handing the Pirates a 73-35 loss in their final home game of the season.

Crookston trailed 29-19 at halftime. The Warriors (14-2, 7-1) pulled away in the second half, putting 44 points on the board.

Jacob Hesby led the Pirates in scoring for the second time in three games, scoring 12 points. Carter Bruggeman added 10.

Crookston ended its regular season with a 2-16 record and an 0-12 mark in Section 8AA play.

UP NEXT: The Pirates await their seeding for the Section 8AA Tournament, which is set to begin Monday with play-in games.

Since Crookston sits in ninth place in the North sub-section, it will almost certainly find itself in a play-in game. Its most likely opponent appears to be Roseau, which has already beaten the Pirates twice this season.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 19-16—35

Warroad 29-44—73

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jacob Hesby 12, Carter Bruggeman 10, Easton Tangquist 7, Jack Garmen 5, Karsten Isaacson 1

