Pirates of the Week: March 4-10

Boys' basketball: senior Lucas Winger

Coach Greg Garmen: "Lucas is the crowd favorite, and when he enters the game the crowd goes nuts. He comes to practice each and every day and works hard at getting better and making the others around him better."

Girls' basketball: junior Ally Perreault

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Ally has been an emerging force for us this season. She has expanded her offensive skill set and is a good scorer and passer in the paint. She rebounds well and plays with intensity."

Boys' hockey: senior Gabe Montieth

Coach Josh Hardy: "Gabe, a senior, has had a great senior season for the Pirates. He is the definition of a team player, and has a work ethic that’s second to none. He’s also one of the smartest players on the team positionally. Gabe has only been playing for a few years now, but you’d never know watching him on the ice. Gabe is a great player and even better person and we will miss him dearly next year!"

Girls' hockey: junior Aleah Bienek

Coach Tim Moe: "Aleah is a junior center and captain who has played very well defensively this year and has allowed her linemates, Reese Swanson and Addie Fee, to go on a scoring barrage the past couple of weeks. She's also been instrumental in being a leader for our team on and off the ice."

Wrestling: senior Greg Gonzalez

Coach Wes Hanson: "Greg Gonzalez is a senior who has stepped up for us this season and has progressed nicely through the season. Greg always brings a great attitude to practice and competitions. I'm proud of his hard work and look forward to coaching him the rest of the way."

