Crookston native Don Bang wins Castle Western Swing golf tournament

Crookston native Don Bang won the Castle Golf Western Swing tournament played at the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West, Ariz. this past Sunday, March 7.

Bang, 83, received the coveted green jacket from last year's winner, Bill Montague, another native and longtime resident of Crookston.

The annual event often features many entrants from the Crookston area.

Bang joins Montague and Bill Thorp as former Crookston residents to win the event. Thorp won in 2017.

