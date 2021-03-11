Area standings update: March 11

Times Report

Boys' basketball

Section 8AA North

1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (8-6, 5-6 section) QRF: 31

2. Warroad (13-2, 6-1) QRF: 42

3. Thief River Falls (6-7, 6-4) QRF: 67

4. Hawley (6-10, 4-10) QRF: 76

5. Park Rapids (5-10, 3-3) QRF: 86

6. Bagley (8-8, 4-2) QRF: 91

7. East Grand Forks (6-10, 3-8) QRF: 91

8. Roseau (6-11, 3-4) QRF: 107

9. Crookston (2-15, 0-11) QRF: 123

Section 8AA South

1. Fergus Falls (10-7, 1-0) QRF: 8

2. Perham (12-4, 9-3) QRF: 10

3. Breckenridge (11-5, 10-2) QRF: 16

4. Barnesville (9-6, 7-4) QRF: 29

5. Pelican Rapids (8-7, 7-6) QRF: 53

6. Frazee (8-8, 6-7) QRF: 61

7. Wadena-Deer Creek (9-7, 2-1) QRF: 70

8. Menahga (5-8, 0-2) QRF: 93

9. Staples-Motley (3-12, 1-3) QRF: 115

Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.

Section 8A East

1. Cass Lake-Bena (14-3, 8-0) QRF: 17

2. Win-E-Mac (14-3, 8-2) QRF: 20

3. Red Lake (9-6, 4-4) QRF: 60

4. Blackduck (8-8, 5-4) QRF: 69

5. Fosston (5-11, 2-8) QRF: 97

6. Goodridge-Grygla (6-11, 5-10) QRF: 100

7. Clearbrook-Gonvick (4-12, 2-12) QRF: 108

8. Northome-Kelliher (7-10, 2-6) QRF: 111

9. Lake of the Woods (0-13, 0-5) QRF: 149

Section 8A West

1. Fertile-Beltrami (14-2, 8-1) QRF: 12

2. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (13-3, 10-2) QRF: 17

3. Stephen-Argyle (10-3, 10-3) QRF: 29

4. Northern Freeze (11-4, 10-3) QRF: 31

5. Red Lake County (11-5, 11-4) QRF: 44

6. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (9-8, 7-8) QRF: 61

7. Ada-Borup (8-7, 3-2) QRF: 65

8. Sacred Heart (7-8, 7-9) QRF: 85

9. Climax-Fisher (1-15, 0-9) QRF: 131

10. Kittson County Central (1-15, 1-12) QRF: 137

Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.

Girls' basketball

Section 8AA North

1. Crookston (13-3, 11-3) QRF: 18

2. Hawley (10-6, 10-6) QRF: 47

3. Park Rapids (6-9, 4-4) QRF: 82

4. Roseau (6-11, 4-6) QRF: 87

5. East Grand Forks (7-9, 4-4) QRF: 91

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-12, 3-11) QRF: 96

7. Thief River Falls (2-14, 2-9) QRF: 112

8. Warroad (3-13, 0-5) QRF: 122

9. Bagley (2-14, 1-1) QRF: 127

Section 8AA South

1. Fergus Falls (13-3, 1-1) QRF: 1

2. Pelican Rapids (15-1, 12-1) QRF: 9

3. Perham (10-6, 9-5) QRF: 27

4. Barnesville (9-5, 7-5) QRF: 32

5. Menahga (10-3, 3-0) QRF: 39

6. Breckenridge (11-5, 8-4) QRF: 43

7. Staples-Motley (4-12, 1-2) QRF: 93

8. Wadena-Deer Creek (7-9, 1-4) QRF: 99

9. Frazee (2-14, 2-12) QRF: 103

Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.

Section 8A East

1. Fosston (15-0, 7-0) QRF: 11

2. Cass Lake-Bena (13-4, 6-1) QRF: 13

3. Goodridge-Grygla (12-5, 11-5) QRF: 39

4. Clearbrook-Gonvick (10-4, 7-3) QRF: 43

5. Red Lake (7-3, 5-2) QRF: 51

6. Kelliher-Northome (8-7, 4-5) QRF: 85

7. Lake of the Woods (4-8, 1-5) QRF: 89

8. Blackduck (3-13, 1-9) QRF: 113

9. Win-E-Mac (2-14, 0-8) QRF: 115

Section 8A West

1. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (14-3, 10-2) QRF: 17

2. Stephen-Argyle (12-3, 11-2) QRF: 18

3. Red Lake Falls (11-4, 10-3) QRF: 33

4. Fertile-Beltrami (10-3, 5-1) QRF: 38

5. Kittson County Central (8-8, 4-8) QRF: 52

6. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (8-8, 7-8) QRF: 61

7. Northern Freeze (4-11, 3-11) QRF: 92

8. Red Lake County Central (5-10, 5-9) QRF: 95

9. Climax-Fisher (4-11, 1-6) QRF: 98

10. Sacred Heart (2-14, 1-11) QRF: 110

Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.

Boys' hockey

Section 8A

1. Warroad (10-4-2, 6-1-0) QRF: 5

2. East Grand Forks (8-8, 5-1) QRF: 10

3. Kittson Central (11-2-1, 9-1-1) QRF: 21

4. Red Lake Falls (11-4, 6-3) QRF: 23

5. Thief River Falls (7-7-1, 5-4-1) QRF: 35

6. Detroit Lakes (8-8, 3-4) QRF: 37

7. Park Rapids (5-10, 1-6) QRF: 61

8. Crookston (2-9, 2-6) QRF: 63

9. Lake of the Woods (2-8, 2-6) QRF: 66

10. Bagley/Fosston (6-10, 0-7) QRF: 75

Section playoff seeding will be done via coaches' vote.

Girls' hockey

Section 8A

1. Warroad (15-1, 4-0) QRF: 1

2. Thief River Falls (8-6-1, 6-2) QRF: 21

3. Crookston (8-9-1, 3-5-1) QRF: 26

4. East Grand Forks (3-12-1, 2-5-1) QRF: 34

5. Detroit Lakes (8-7, 1-4) QRF: 37

Section playoff seeding will be done via coaches' vote.

Wrestling

Section 8A Team Tournament

Quarterfinals (Monday, March 8)

No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami 41, No. 9 Red Lake County Central 8 (play-in)

No. 1 Frazee 60, No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami 13

No. 2 United North Central 70, No. 7 Park Rapids 12

No. 3 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 60, No. 6 Mahnomen-Waubun 14

No. 4 Crookston 54, No. 5 Fosston/Bagley 18

Semifinals (Thursday, March 11)

No. 4 Crookston at No. 1 Frazee

No. 3 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at No. 2 United North Central

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

