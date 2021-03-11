Area standings update: March 11
Boys' basketball
Section 8AA North
- 1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (8-6, 5-6 section) QRF: 31
- 2. Warroad (13-2, 6-1) QRF: 42
- 3. Thief River Falls (6-7, 6-4) QRF: 67
- 4. Hawley (6-10, 4-10) QRF: 76
- 5. Park Rapids (5-10, 3-3) QRF: 86
- 6. Bagley (8-8, 4-2) QRF: 91
- 7. East Grand Forks (6-10, 3-8) QRF: 91
- 8. Roseau (6-11, 3-4) QRF: 107
- 9. Crookston (2-15, 0-11) QRF: 123
Section 8AA South
- 1. Fergus Falls (10-7, 1-0) QRF: 8
- 2. Perham (12-4, 9-3) QRF: 10
- 3. Breckenridge (11-5, 10-2) QRF: 16
- 4. Barnesville (9-6, 7-4) QRF: 29
- 5. Pelican Rapids (8-7, 7-6) QRF: 53
- 6. Frazee (8-8, 6-7) QRF: 61
- 7. Wadena-Deer Creek (9-7, 2-1) QRF: 70
- 8. Menahga (5-8, 0-2) QRF: 93
- 9. Staples-Motley (3-12, 1-3) QRF: 115
Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.
Section 8A East
- 1. Cass Lake-Bena (14-3, 8-0) QRF: 17
- 2. Win-E-Mac (14-3, 8-2) QRF: 20
- 3. Red Lake (9-6, 4-4) QRF: 60
- 4. Blackduck (8-8, 5-4) QRF: 69
- 5. Fosston (5-11, 2-8) QRF: 97
- 6. Goodridge-Grygla (6-11, 5-10) QRF: 100
- 7. Clearbrook-Gonvick (4-12, 2-12) QRF: 108
- 8. Northome-Kelliher (7-10, 2-6) QRF: 111
- 9. Lake of the Woods (0-13, 0-5) QRF: 149
Section 8A West
- 1. Fertile-Beltrami (14-2, 8-1) QRF: 12
- 2. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (13-3, 10-2) QRF: 17
- 3. Stephen-Argyle (10-3, 10-3) QRF: 29
- 4. Northern Freeze (11-4, 10-3) QRF: 31
- 5. Red Lake County (11-5, 11-4) QRF: 44
- 6. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (9-8, 7-8) QRF: 61
- 7. Ada-Borup (8-7, 3-2) QRF: 65
- 8. Sacred Heart (7-8, 7-9) QRF: 85
- 9. Climax-Fisher (1-15, 0-9) QRF: 131
- 10. Kittson County Central (1-15, 1-12) QRF: 137
Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.
Girls' basketball
Section 8AA North
- 1. Crookston (13-3, 11-3) QRF: 18
- 2. Hawley (10-6, 10-6) QRF: 47
- 3. Park Rapids (6-9, 4-4) QRF: 82
- 4. Roseau (6-11, 4-6) QRF: 87
- 5. East Grand Forks (7-9, 4-4) QRF: 91
- 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-12, 3-11) QRF: 96
- 7. Thief River Falls (2-14, 2-9) QRF: 112
- 8. Warroad (3-13, 0-5) QRF: 122
- 9. Bagley (2-14, 1-1) QRF: 127
Section 8AA South
- 1. Fergus Falls (13-3, 1-1) QRF: 1
- 2. Pelican Rapids (15-1, 12-1) QRF: 9
- 3. Perham (10-6, 9-5) QRF: 27
- 4. Barnesville (9-5, 7-5) QRF: 32
- 5. Menahga (10-3, 3-0) QRF: 39
- 6. Breckenridge (11-5, 8-4) QRF: 43
- 7. Staples-Motley (4-12, 1-2) QRF: 93
- 8. Wadena-Deer Creek (7-9, 1-4) QRF: 99
- 9. Frazee (2-14, 2-12) QRF: 103
Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.
Section 8A East
- 1. Fosston (15-0, 7-0) QRF: 11
- 2. Cass Lake-Bena (13-4, 6-1) QRF: 13
- 3. Goodridge-Grygla (12-5, 11-5) QRF: 39
- 4. Clearbrook-Gonvick (10-4, 7-3) QRF: 43
- 5. Red Lake (7-3, 5-2) QRF: 51
- 6. Kelliher-Northome (8-7, 4-5) QRF: 85
- 7. Lake of the Woods (4-8, 1-5) QRF: 89
- 8. Blackduck (3-13, 1-9) QRF: 113
- 9. Win-E-Mac (2-14, 0-8) QRF: 115
Section 8A West
- 1. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (14-3, 10-2) QRF: 17
- 2. Stephen-Argyle (12-3, 11-2) QRF: 18
- 3. Red Lake Falls (11-4, 10-3) QRF: 33
- 4. Fertile-Beltrami (10-3, 5-1) QRF: 38
- 5. Kittson County Central (8-8, 4-8) QRF: 52
- 6. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (8-8, 7-8) QRF: 61
- 7. Northern Freeze (4-11, 3-11) QRF: 92
- 8. Red Lake County Central (5-10, 5-9) QRF: 95
- 9. Climax-Fisher (4-11, 1-6) QRF: 98
- 10. Sacred Heart (2-14, 1-11) QRF: 110
Section playoff seeding will be done by QRF.
Boys' hockey
Section 8A
- 1. Warroad (10-4-2, 6-1-0) QRF: 5
- 2. East Grand Forks (8-8, 5-1) QRF: 10
- 3. Kittson Central (11-2-1, 9-1-1) QRF: 21
- 4. Red Lake Falls (11-4, 6-3) QRF: 23
- 5. Thief River Falls (7-7-1, 5-4-1) QRF: 35
- 6. Detroit Lakes (8-8, 3-4) QRF: 37
- 7. Park Rapids (5-10, 1-6) QRF: 61
- 8. Crookston (2-9, 2-6) QRF: 63
- 9. Lake of the Woods (2-8, 2-6) QRF: 66
- 10. Bagley/Fosston (6-10, 0-7) QRF: 75
Section playoff seeding will be done via coaches' vote.
Girls' hockey
Section 8A
- 1. Warroad (15-1, 4-0) QRF: 1
- 2. Thief River Falls (8-6-1, 6-2) QRF: 21
- 3. Crookston (8-9-1, 3-5-1) QRF: 26
- 4. East Grand Forks (3-12-1, 2-5-1) QRF: 34
- 5. Detroit Lakes (8-7, 1-4) QRF: 37
Section playoff seeding will be done via coaches' vote.
Wrestling
Section 8A Team Tournament
Quarterfinals (Monday, March 8)
- No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami 41, No. 9 Red Lake County Central 8 (play-in)
- No. 1 Frazee 60, No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami 13
- No. 2 United North Central 70, No. 7 Park Rapids 12
- No. 3 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 60, No. 6 Mahnomen-Waubun 14
- No. 4 Crookston 54, No. 5 Fosston/Bagley 18
Semifinals (Thursday, March 11)
- No. 4 Crookston at No. 1 Frazee
- No. 3 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at No. 2 United North Central
Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.
