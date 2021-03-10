Hunt Seat earns High Point honors in pair of shows in Fargo

The Minnesota Crookston hunt seat equestrian team opened up its 2021 season with two shows in Fargo, N.D. this past weekend, earning High Point Team honors in both shows.

The Golden Eagles were led by Rachel Johnson, who earned High Point Rider honors in Saturday's show, and Katie Buttolph, who did the same on Sunday. Kendra Putzke was the Reserve High Point Rider on Saturday as well.

UMC began Saturday's show with Morgan Schelske taking home first place in Open Over Fences. Johnson finished second, and Taylor Barlage placed third in Open Over Fences as well.

In the first section of Limit Over Fences, Putzke placed second and Buttolph placed third. In the second section, Katie Orth finished second.

Johnson won in Open Flat, followed closely by Barlage in second and Schelske in third. Putzke placed first in section one of Limit Flat, with Orth in second. Buttolph won the second section of Limit Flat.

In Novice Flat, Brittney Myers paced UMC with a first-place finish. Anna Woidyla took first place in Pre-Novice Flat section one, followed by Jordan Erickson in second. Kaitlyn Fedewa placed third in the second section of Pre-Novice Flat. Delainey Lancaster and Ashleigh Lueder finished second and fifth, respectively, in Introductory Flat.

Johnson opened things up in Sunday's show by placing first in Open Over Fences. Barlage and Schelske took second and third, respectively. In section one of Limit Over Fences, Orth had a second-place finish, while Avery Dobrzelecki was third. Buttolph finished first in section two of Limit Over Fences.

Barlage placed first in Open Flat, followed by Schelske and Johnson in second and third, respectively. In Limit Flat section one, Buttolph won for the second time, followed by Dobrzelecki in third. Orth placed third in section two of Limit Flat.

In Novice Flat, Alex Pfaffenbach placed second for the Golden Eagles. In section one of Pre-Novice Flat, Woidyla finished first and Fedewa finished third. Sydney McKee placed second in section two of Pre-Novice Flat. In Introductory Flat, Lancaster took second and Lueder took fourth.

Minnesota Crookston continues the 2021 season with home shows Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at the University Teaching and Outreach Center at 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

UP NEXT: UMC continues its season with home shows Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at the University Teaching and Outreach Center.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.