Pirates fall at Bagley, 66-50

The Crookston boys' basketball team dropped a Section 8AA game at Bagley, 66-50, Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates (2-15, 0-11) shot under 40 percent from the field for the 14th time this season, and hit just six of their 28 attempts from 3-point range.

Jack Garmen had a strong game, leading Crookston with 15 points. Easton Tangquist and Tristan Luckow both scored nine points, and Jacob Hesby added eight.

Bagley (8-8, 4-2) led 31-23 at halftime.

UP NEXT: The Pirates close out the regular season Thursday (7:30 p.m.) when they host Warroad.

The Warriors, who beat Crookston 70-36 in Warroad on Jan. 28, are 13-2 overall and 6-1 in section play, and are chasing the No. 1 seed in the Section 8AA North sub-section.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 23-27—50

Bagley 31-35—66

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Jack Garmen 13, Easton Tangquist 9, Tristan Luckow 9, Jacob Hesby 8, Jacob Miller 6, Carter Bruggeman 5

