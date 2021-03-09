Pirates beat Detroit Lakes, 3-1, in regular-season finale

Coming into Monday night's regular-season finale at Detroit Lakes, the Crookston girls' hockey team was in control of its own destiny.

The Pirates had already beaten the Lakers back on Feb. 5. A second victory against them, combined with a 1-1-1 record against East Grand Forks, would all but certainly solidify Crookston as the No. 3 seed in the Section 8A Tournament, set to begin next week.

Behind Addie Fee's two goals and Reese Swanson's three-point night, the Pirates left no doubt, beating the Lakers 3-1 at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes and setting up, in all likelihood, a section semifinal meeting with Thief River Falls next Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, Crookston (8-9-1, 3-5-1 section) took over on the scoreboard. Swanson, who had a hat trick the last time she played Detroit Lakes, scored an unassisted goal six minutes into the second period.

Fee scored with 3:40 to play in the second period and made it 3-0 just three minutes later, continuing her recent hot streak. The eighth-grader's two goals were her fifth and six in the Pirates' last six games. Both goals were assisted by Swanson.

Emma Coley got one back for Detroit Lakes (8-7, 1-4) 11 seconds after Fee's second goal, but that was it for the Lakers.

Crookston outshot Detroit Lakes, 36-11. It took nine shots in the first period, 12 in the second and 15 in the third, while the Lakers managed just three, five and three, respectively.

Kailee Magsam picked up the win for the Pirates by making 10 saves on 11 shots.

Monday's win was Crookston's fifth straight over Detroit Lakes, dating back to last season.

UP NEXT: The Section 8A coaches will meet later this week to decide the seedings for the postseason.

Warroad, ranked No. 2 in all of Class A, is a lock to be seeded first, and Thief River Falls will almost certainly be seeded second due to its unbeaten record against the rest of the section sans the Warriors.

Seemingly the only thing left to be decided is where the No. 4-5 seed play-in game between the Lakers and Green Wave will take place. The two teams split the season series against each other.

No matter what, it appears Crookston and Thief River Falls will meet for a fourth time this season on Tuesday, March 16 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Prowlers have beaten the Pirates three times already, twice in Thief River Falls and once in Crookston, each time doing so by a score of 3-1.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-3-0—3

Detroit Lakes 0-1-0—1

SCORING

11:11 second period (Crookston): Reese Swanson

3:40 second period (Crookston): Addie Fee (Reese Swanson)

0:52 second period (Crookston): Addie Fee (Reese Swanson)

0:41 second period (DL): Emma Coley

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 10 saves on 11 shots

Detroit Lakes: Leah Honer 33 saves on 36 shots

