Brock Reller named NSIC Player of the Week

After a hot start to the season, Minnesota Crookston outfielder Brock Reller earned NSIC Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon.

Reller, a redshirt junior from Grand Forks, hit .333 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the Golden Eagles' first two games of the season, wins over Bemidji State and St. Cloud State. He went 2-for-4 with another homer in Monday's win over the Huskies, bringing his season stats to a .385 batting average, four homers, nine RBIs and a whopping 1.962 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Reller previously won NSIC POW honors nearly a year to the date in 2020, when he hit .579 over four games the week of March 2-8 during UMC's Florida swing.

In 2020, Reller hit .360 with five home runs, 17 RBIs and a 1.299 OPS. The latter two figures led the Golden Eagles. As a sophomore in 2019, he hit .284 with nine home runs and drove in 47 runs.

Reller was named Minnesota Crookston's NSIC Player to Watch back in January.

