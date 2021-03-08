Crookston youth wrestlers compete at Northern Cass tournament

Times Report

Youth wrestlers from Crookston competed at a tournament at Northern Cass School in Hunter, N.D. this Saturday.

Levi Kresl finished in first place in his division, while Christopher Goodrich and Oliver Wallace earned fourth-place finishes.

