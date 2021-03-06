Golden Eagles bludgeon Bemidji State, 23-6, in season opener in Kansas

So that's one way to start a season.

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team routed Bemidji State, 23-6, Saturday afternoon in Fort Scott, Kan. in its season opener.

UMC, which was hitting .324 as a team with a .942 OPS before last season was cancelled due to COVID-19, picked up where it left off in 2020. The Golden Eagles banged out 21 hits, hit four home runs and drew 12 walks.

Twelve Golden Eagles got at least one hit, nine drove in at least one run and fourteen crossed the plate at least once.

Saturday was UMC's highest-scoring game since a 25-17 win over Clearwater Christian College in 2015.

Minnesota Crookston scored five runs in the first inning, one run each in the second and third innings, and another in the fifth. It scored four runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings, and capped off the rout with seven runs in the eighth.

Landyn Swenson (R-Sr., OF) went 4-for-5 with five RBI, a double and a home run. Will Zimmerman (R-Sr., UT) went 3-for-5. Bobby Chu (R-Sr., C), Eli Jung (R-Jr., OF), Mason Ruhlman (R-Sr., 2B) and (Scott Finberg (R-Sr., 3B) also had multi-hit games.

Jayden Grover (R-Sr., RHP) got the start on the mound, going 4.2 innings, giving up three runs and striking out six. Joey Greco (Jr., RHP) got the win in relief in his first appearance for UMC.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles have three more games in Fort Scott, including Sunday afternoon's matchup with St. Cloud State. UMC's final game last season was against the Huskies, who prevailed 10-9 on March 6, 2020 in Florida.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 23, BEMIDJI STATE 6

Bemidji State 1-2-0-0-0-0-2-1-0—6-8-1

Minnesota Crookston 5-1-1-0-1-4-4-7-X—23-21-23

WP: Joey Greco (2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Will Lavin (0.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 K)

