Crookston blown out by Roseau, 9-1

A couple of years ago, the Crookston girls' hockey team wouldn't have even scheduled Roseau. The Pirates just weren't at the level to compete with the Rams, a perennial power in Class AA.

With Crookston having taken massive leaps in the last two seasons, though, the time for that challenge arrived Friday.

The ninth-ranked Rams (11-3-1) were still too much for the Pirates, winning 9-1 after a relatively close first 30 minutes.

Roseau's Ginevra Johnson scored five minutes into the game, but Nora Peterson, who scored the overtime winner in Crookston's 2-1 win over Fergus Falls Thursday, tied it six minutes later. The Rams answered, though, on a Payton Remick goal.

The Pirates (7-9-1) didn't allow Roseau to pull away for good until late in the second period, when Sophie Helgeson and Memphis Mertens scored within nine seconds of each other to make it a 5-1 game. The Rams then scored four goals in the third period on running time.

Kailee Magsam made 28 saves for Crookston.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Detroit Lakes Monday night for their final regular-season game. Crookston beat the Lakers, 4-2, on Feb. 6 behind Reese Swanson's hat trick.

A win over the Lakers (8-6) would essentially wrap up the No. 3 seed in the Section 8A Tournament for the Pirates, and ensure them a meeting with Thief River Falls in the semifinal.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 1-0-0—1

Roseau 2-3-4—9

SCORING

12:09 first period (Roseau): Ginevra Johnson (Tianna Espe, Payton Remick)

5:45 first period (Crookston): Nora Peterson

4:21 first period (Roseau): Payton Remick (Jordyn Bergstrom)

6:08 second period (Roseau): Mariah Huglen (Memphis Mertens, Kate Helgeson)

3:06 second period (Roseau): Sophie Helgeson (Jordyn Bergstrom)

2:57 second period (Roseau): Memphis Mertens (Kate Helgeson, Sophie Helgeson)

15:36 third period (Roseau): Mariah Huglen (Kate Helgeson, Memphis Mertens)

11:05 third period (Roseau): Sophie Helgeson (Kate Helgeson)

2:23 third period (Roseau): Celine Stroot (Ginevra Johnson, Sophie Helgeson)

0:33 third period (Roseau): Jordyn Bergstrom (Molly Jensen, Tianna Espe)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 28 saves on 37 shots

Roseau: Josie Johnson 11 saves on 12 shots

