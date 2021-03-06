Crookston cruises to 65-37 win over Thief River Falls

There wasn't anything too unique about the Crookston girls' basketball team's 65-37 win over Thief River Falls Friday night.

The Pirates, coming off a win at Roseau the night prior, simply went out and did what an 11-3 team should do against a 2-11 one.

Crookston, which improved to 12-3 overall and 10-3 in Section 8AA play, was led by 19 points from freshman guard Halle Winjum. Hayden Winjum added 11 points, while Emma Borowicz and Ally Perreault chipped in with nine and eight, respectively.

Abby Flaagan (10 points) and Maren Espe (8) led the Prowlers scoring-wise.

The Pirates led 36-23 at halftime, and more than doubled up TRF after halftime.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Moorhead on Monday to take on the 7-8 Spuds. It will be the Pirates' first game against a team from Class AAAA since Dec. 28, 2019, when they beat Coon Rapids at the Fergus Falls Holiday Tournament.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 36-29—65

Thief River Falls 23-14—37

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Halle Winjum 19, Hayden Winjum 11, Emma Borowicz 9, Ally Perreault 8, Emma Boll 6, Abby Borowicz 5, Amelia Overgaard 3, Jenna Coauette 3, Ellie Nesseth 1

Team: 25 field goals, four 3-pointers, 11-16 free throws

