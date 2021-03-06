Crookston drops nailbiter to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 67-65

A 40-point second half wasn't enough for the Crookston boys' basketball team in its 67-65 loss to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at home Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates, who were looking to build off of a 71-47 Senior Night win over Fosston on Friday, fell to 2-14 on the season.

W-A-O (8-7) led 38-25 at halftime, but Crookston climbed back into it midway through the second half thanks to a slew of big shots.

Jacob Hesby, who scored a career-high 25 points, nailed a 3-pointer to make it 58-53 with four minutes remaining. Tyson Mortimer grabbed an offensive rebound and putback to push the Ponies' lead back to six, but a three by Carter Bruggeman brought Crookston within one.

With a minute to play, the Pirates had the ball down 64-61. Easton Tangquist's 3-pointer missed, though, and Crookston was forced to play the foul game.

Both teams missed key shots from the free-throw line late. W-A-O went 0-for-2 from the stripe with seconds left, leading to a 1-and-1 opportunity for Jacob Miller with the Pirates trailing 67-65. But Miller missed the front end, and Crookston couldn't get another shot off.

The Ponies, with the 6-foot-5 Jackson Woinarowicz and the 6-foot-2 Tyson Mortimer inside, had too much size for the Pirates to deal with, and grabbed numerous offensive rebounds and drew fouls as a result. However, they were inconsistent from the free-throw line, despite getting into the double bonus with seven minutes to play.

This allowed Crookston to chip away at W-A-O's lead with 3-pointers, but the Pirates fell just short in the end.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Bagley Tuesday, March 9 for a matinee showdown with the Flyers (7-8, 3-2 Section 8AA).

BOX SCORE

Crookston 25-40—65

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38-29—67

