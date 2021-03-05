Grand Forks standout Page signs with Minnesota Crookston

Times Report

Alex Page, a native of Grand Forks, N.D., signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, March 2 to play basketball for Minnesota Crookston.

Page is the third signee in the 2021 class for the Golden Eagles. She joins Abigail Leach, a transfer from North Iowa Community College, and Abi Fraaza, a high schooler from Birnamwood, Wisc.

“I am really excited because I feel like this is a big time commitment because of her athletic skill-set,” said UMC coach Mike Roysland in a release. “We feel that along with Abi and Abigail, all three can really help our program. Alex is a player with great court awareness and she has a beautiful stroke from the outside. She is very strong at finishing at the rim. I hope she will be able to impact the program early on."

Page, a 6-foot-0 forward, has helped lead Grand Forks Red River H.S. to a 19-4 mark this season (the Roughriders' season is still ongoing, as they are currently trying to earn a spot in the North Dakota state tournament). Red River finished in first place in the Eastern Dakota Conference during the regular season, as Page scored in double figures in 21 of 23 games.

After signing her NLI Tuesday, Page scored 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting to pace the Roughriders as they beat Valley City in the first round of the East Region tournament. Page is currently averaging 17 points per game.

Page was also a North Dakota Class A All-State First Team pick in volleyball this fall.

Page's mother, Kristy, was a standout in her own right at UND-Lake Region (now Lake Region State College) in Devils Lake, N.D., where she was named a Second Team NJCAA All-American.

With the signing of Page, Minnesota Crookston has its first player from Grand Forks on the roster since Stephanie McWilliams, who played for the Golden Eagles from 2016-20. Page will become one of three North Dakotans on UMC, along with Devils Lake products Jes Mertens and Mattea Vetsch.

