Crookston Youth Basketball Association to hold tournament

The 28th annual Crookston Youth Basketball Association Tournament will take place for boys and girls between third and sixth grade from April 9-11.

The tournament will take place at six different venues: Crookston High School, Cathedral Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Lysaker Gymnasium on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus, and the Crookston Sports Center.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect at all six venues. Maximum attendance is 150 fans, and one spectator per participant. Admission is free. Fans must leave the venue when their team isn't playing.

Games will consist of 20-minute halves, played on running time. Each team is guaranteed to play three games. Awards will be given out to first, second and third-place teams.

Entry fee is $275 per team. The deadline to register for the tournament is March 22. No refund will be given if a team registers, but drops out after March 8. The CYBA will retain a $20 processing fee if the tournament has to be cancelled for reasons beyond its control.

Per Minnesota state rules, all guidelines are subject to change.

More information can be found online at the CYBA's website.

