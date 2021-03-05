Pirates finish regular season with losses to Frazee and UNC

With three of Section 8A's top four teams all wrestling in Frazee on Thursday night, plenty of postseason implications were on the line.

At the start of the night, the Crookston wrestling team had a chance to make a case for the No. 1 seed and home-mat advantage in the section team tournament. Instead, the Pirates fell to Frazee, 42-33, and United North Central, 36-33, falling all the way to the No. 4 seed.

The match against the host Hornets started well enough for Crookston (19-10, 5-3 section), as the Pirates took three of the first four matches. At 126 pounds, sophomore Ethan Bowman engineered a comeback with a third-period escape and a takedown, beating returning state qualifier Christian Carlson by decision.

Frazee then took over, winning seven of the next eight matches and clinching the win with Howard Solem's pin of Hunter Kresl at 195 pounds. Pins by Ethan Boll and Greg Gonzalez at 220 and 285 pounds kept the team score relatively close.

The Pirates once again started strong against United North Central. Evin Trudeau and Nolan Dans won major decisions at 106 and 113 pounds, and Bowman had a quick pin at 126 pounds. Coupled with a win by forfeit at 120 pounds, this gave Crookston a 20-0 lead.

While Frazee ran away with the match in the middle weights, the Pirates limited the damage against the Warriors. Carter Coauette held off being pinned for the last 20 seconds of the second period against Hunter Skaro at 132 pounds, and held on to force Skaro into a win by decision. Braxton Volker came back from a 9-2 deficit in his match to force Dylan Rasmussen to a 13-11 decision in his match at 138 pounds.

Spencer Ness won an overtime match at 152 pounds, and Hunter Knutson picked up his second pin of the evening at 170. Still, United North Central took five of seven matches between 132 and 182 pounds, coming to within 29-24.

Boll's major decision at 195 pounds meant the Warriors needed to win the last two matches. Cooper Hasbargen pinned Kresl at 220 pounds, and the dual came down to Gonzalez's match with Marcus Peterson at 285 pounds. After a quiet first period, the UNC heavyweight made his move, pinning Gonzalez to clinch the win for the Warriors.

Frazee then defeated United North Central in the night's final dual.

UP NEXT: Thursday night's results played a major role in sorting out the seeding for the Section 8A Tournament, which took place Friday morning.

Frazee, with wins over Crookston, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and United North Central, earned the No. 1 seed. The Warriors, by virtue of a win over the Gators, were seeded second, while defending section champion BGMR, which defeated Crookston on Jan. 28, was seeded third.

The Pirates were seeded fourth, and will take on No. 5 Fosston/Bagley on Monday, March 8 in a rematch of last season's Section 8A quarterfinal match in Crookston. The Brawlers, who were seeded fifth in that match, too, upset the Pirates, 36-34.

Crookston beat Fosston/Bagley, 48-27, on Senior Night on Feb. 18 in the teams' lone meeting this year.

In Monday's quarterfinal action, Frazee will take on the winner of No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami and No. 9 Red Lake County Central. United North Central will face No. 7 Park Rapids, and Badger/Greenbush-Middle River will take on No. 6 Mahnomen-Waubun.

The winners of the quarterfinal matchups will meet for the semifinals, set to take place at the high seeds on March 11. The two semifinal winners will then go to Cass Lake on March 13 for the Section 8A Finals and state preliminaries, where the winners of Section 8A and 7A will wrestle for a berth in the state semifinals.

FRAZEE 42, CROOKSTON 33

106 pounds: Cade Nagel (Frazee) over Evin Trudeau (dec. 8-2)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Sebastian Sonnenberg (fall 2:51)

120 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) over Bailey Peichel (fall 0:40)

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Christian Carlson (dec. 10-5)

132 pounds: Jake Nagel (Frazee) over Carter Coauette (fall 0:59)

138 pounds: Kaden Hiemenz (Frazee) over Braxton Volker (dec. 5-2)

145 pounds: Tyler Moe (Frazee) over Cameron Weiland (fall 2:49)

152 pounds: Preston Mayfield (Frazee) over Spencer Ness (fall 4:29)

160 pounds: Brock Barlund (Frazee) win by forfeit

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Max Rue (fall 3:50)

182 pounds: Daniel Graham (Frazee) over Cade DeLeon (fall 2:23)

195 pounds: Howard Solem (Frazee) over Hunter Kresl (fall 1:38)

220 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Byron Kropuenske (fall 1:10)

285 pounds: Greg Gonzalez (Crookston) over Xander Kohler (fall 4:25)

UNITED NORTH CENTRAL 36, CROOKSTON 33

106 pounds: Evin Trudeau (Crookston) over Fordyce Johnson (major dec. 13-0)

113 pounds: Nolan Dans (Crookston) over Reid Pinoniemi (major dec. 14-5)

120 pounds: Zach Brown (Crookston) win by forfeit

126 pounds: Ethan Bowman (Crookston) over Wyatt Olson (fall 0:44)

132 pounds: Hunter Skaro (UNC) over Carter Coauette (dec. 5-1)

138 pounds: Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) over Cameron Weiland (fall 3:42)

145 pounds: Dylan Rasmussen (UNC) over Braxton Volker (dec. 13-11)

152 pounds: Spencer Ness (Crookston) over Joel Isaacson (dec. 6-4 OT)

160 pounds: Dakota Meech (UNC) win by forfeit

170 pounds: Hunter Knutson (Crookston) over Logan Torma (fall 2:31)

182 pounds: Shawn Hendrickson (UNC) over Cade DeLeon (fall 5:18)

195 pounds: Ethan Boll (Crookston) over Torrey Carlson (major dec. 11-3)

220 pounds: Cooper Hasbargen (UNC) over Hunter Kresl (fall 0:40)

285 pounds: Marcus Peterson (UNC) over Greg Gonzalez (fall 2:50)

