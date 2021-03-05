Balanced Pirates beat Roseau, 61-22

The Crookston girls' basketball team used a balanced offensive effort and dominating defensive performance to beat Roseau, 61-22, Thursday night in Roseau.

The Pirates (11-3, 9-3 Section 8AA) had four players — Emma Borowicz, Hayden Winjum, Ally Perreault and Emma Boll — score at least 10 points. It was their first such game since their season opener against Breckenridge on Jan. 15.

Borowicz led the way with 15, Winjum added 12, and Perreault and Boll both scored 10. For Perreault, a junior, Thursday night was a career high in scoring.

Crookston also held the Rams (5-10, 3-6) to seven field goals, in its best defensive performance scoring-wise since a 54-18 win at Park Rapids on Jan. 21.

The Pirates' margin of victory was their greatest since the last time they played Roseau, a 73-29 win on Jan. 26 in Crookston.

Crookston led 37-13 at halftime.

Julia Braaten scored 15 points to lead the way for the Rams.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are back in action Friday night to take on Thief River Falls on the road. The Prowlers are 2-11, 2-6 in section play, and have lost their last eight g

BOX SCORE

Crookston 37-24—61

Roseau 13-9—22

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Emma Borowicz 15, Hayden Winjum 12, Ally Perreault 10, Emma Boll 10, Halle Winjum 7, Abby Borowicz 3, Amelia Overgaard 2, Jenna Coauette 2

Team: 23 field goals, four 3-pointers, 11-24 free throws

ROSEAU STATS

Points: Julia Braaten 15, Shavonda Bender 4, Anya Severson 2

Team: seven field goals, three 3-pointers, 5-7 free throws

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.