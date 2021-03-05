Crookston boys' hockey cancels games through March 15

The Crookston boys' hockey team's games through March 15 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Pirates, who have a number of players deemed as close contacts for COVID-19, were scheduled to play at Detroit Lakes Friday night. On Saturday, they were set to host Fergus Falls.

Crookston had three games scheduled next week, all at home: March 8 vs. Warroad, March 11 vs. Park Rapids and March 13 vs. Detroit Lakes.

The Pirates' next currently scheduled game is against Red Lake Falls on March 16. That game itself is a make-up game from Crookston's previous shutdown this season, when the Pirates had to cancel games against Kittson County Central and Red Lake Falls Feb. 11-12 due to lack of numbers.

The Section 8A Playoffs begin March 18 with play-in games between the No. 7 and 10 seeds, and the No. 8 and 9 seeds. The Pirates, who currently sit at 2-9 and 2-6 in section play, will almost certainly find themselves in one of those matchups.

