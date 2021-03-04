Pirates of the Week: Feb. 25-March 3

Crookston Times

Boys' basketball: senior Jasmine Haglund

Coach Greg Garmen: "Jasmine has done a very nice job for us in her first year of helping out the boys' program. One of the many things she does for us is to video games. After looking at video from most teams around, Jasmine is one of the best videographers in the area."

Girls' basketball: freshman Halle Winjum

Coach Darin Zimmerman: "Halle is a great basketball player and teammate. She is tough. She combines her high skill level with doing all the little things. She works hard to improve our team and competes hard on every possession."

Dance: seventh-grader Avery Trudeau

Coach Grace Espinosa: "Our last Pirate of the Week for this year is Avery Trudeau. Avery is a seventh-grader on both our kick and jazz teams. She also takes two extra dance classes. Avery was out for almost a month and came back the week of sections. She worked so hard to learn the choreography changes and formations she missed out on, and in just a few practices, she caught on with no hesitation. She had an amazing performance at sections, didn’t miss a beat!"

Boys' hockey: senior Gavin Anderson

Coach Josh Hardy: "Gavin, a senior, has been a three-year varsity player who has developed into not only a fantastic hockey player, but also a great leader. He brings 100 percent effort every single day, and expects his teammates to do the same. Gavin has played both forward and defense this year for the Pirates, and has made the transition seamlessly each time and is a player we can trust in any situation. His work ethic and leadership skills are going to serve him well in whatever he chooses to do after high school."

Girls' hockey: eighth-grader Addie Fee

Coach Tim Moe: "Addie is an eighth-grade forward who scored her first three goals of the year last week. She also has three assists. As she's gotten used to the speed at the varsity level, she's getting better chances and creating more opportunities for her and her linemates."

Wrestling: sophomore Braxton Volker

Coach Wes Hanson: "Braxton Volker earns this week's honors. He has done a great job of getting off to an early lead in matches, which has contributed to his success on the mat. He’s been primarily competing at 138 pounds, but is always willing to do what’s best for his team. I’m excited to see what March has in store for him."

