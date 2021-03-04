Crookston dance team competes at sections

The Crookston dance team finished off its season with the Section 4A competition in Wadena last Saturday, Feb. 27.

According to coach Grace Espinosa, the Pirates' goal was to finish Top 10 in both categories. While they barely missed out on that goal in kick, finishing 11th, they placed ninth in jazz.

"We're very happy with those results," said Espinosa, who said it was a major jump from last season's results at section.

Frazee took first place in jazz, with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in second and Crosby-Ironton in third. Bagley won in kick, with DGF again coming in second and Aitkin placing third.

UP NEXT: Crookston had 15 dancers this year, including eight in seventh and eighth grade. All 15 will be back next year, as the Pirates do not have a senior.

