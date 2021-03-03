Pirates fall to Prowlers, 3-1, for third time this season

Tuesday afternoon, out of curiosity, Crookston girls' hockey coach Tim Moe was looking up when the Pirates had last beaten Thief River Falls.

It was Feb. 14, 2011, when Crookston beat the Prowlers in the first round of the Section 8A playoffs, 3-1. Since then, it's lost 20 straight against them.

Thief River Falls extended that streak to 21 on Tuesday night, with a 3-1 win over the Pirates at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

It was the Prowlers' third victory over Crookston (6-8-1, 2-5-1 Section 8A) this season. Amazingly, the first two meetings also finished with final scores of 3-1.

But while both those games were close all the way through, and decided by last-minute empty-net goals by TRF, this one wasn't. It was all Prowlers early.

Shelby Breiland, the Prowlers' star forward, opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, and scored two goals within 84 seconds of each other midway through the second period to complete a natural hat trick.

The Pirates kept plugging away, and outshot Thief River Falls (6-5-1, 5-1-0) 16-5 in the final period. They were only able to beat Gabriella Steele once, however, when Nora Peterson scored off a Kenze Epema assist with 7:21 remaining.

Steele stopped 26 of 27 Crookston shots for the game, while Kailee Magsam made 21 saves on 24 Prowler shot attempts.

Tuesday was the fourth time the Pirates have outshot their opponent and ended up in the wrong side of the win column. It also happened Jan. 15 against East Grand Forks, Feb. 9 vs. Grand Forks and Feb. 20 vs. Grand Forks.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be at home for likely the final time this season when they take on Fergus Falls (8-5-1) on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-0-1—1

Thief River Falls 1-2-0—3

SCORING

15:18 first period (TRF): Shelby Breiland (Gretchen Cota)

12:43 second period (TRF): Shelby Breiland (Jenae Johnson, Daniella Niebuhr)

11:19 second period (TRF): Shelby Breiland

7:21 third period (Crookston): Nora Peterson (Kenze Epema)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Kailee Magsam 21 saves on 24 shots

Thief River Falls: Gabriella Steele 26 saves on 27 shots

