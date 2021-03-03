Pirates shut out by Thief River Falls, 7-0

Thief River Falls scored six first-period goals and rolled to a 7-0 win over the Crookston boys' hockey team Tuesday night at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Prowlers opened the game with a goal just 83 seconds in, and scored twice more in the next four minutes. They then scored three goals in the final two minutes of the first period, including goals 14 seconds apart and a goal with one second left.

Senior Carter Nelson finished with 42 saves for the Pirates (2-9, 2-6 Section 8A), limiting TRF to only one goal over the final two periods.

For the game, the Prowlers (7-5-1, 5-2-1) outshot Crookston 49-8.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Detroit Lakes this Friday. The Lakers are 7-7 this season, and have a 3-4 record in Section 8A.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 0-0-0—0

Thief River Falls 6-1-0—7

SCORING

15:37 first period (TRF): Tysen Loeffler (Brady Skeim)

12:37 first period (TRF): Isaiah Villarreal (Blake Biermaier)

11:02 first period (TRF): Zach Dalzell (Brendan Bottem)

1:43 first period (TRF): Zach Dalzell (Tysen Loeffler) power play

1:29 first period (TRF): Gannon Kempert

0:01 first period (TRF): Blake Biermaier (Isaiah Villarreal)

3:04 second period (TRF): Kaden Bakken (Brendan Bottem, Zach Dalzell)

GOALTENDING

Crookston: Carter Nelson 42 saves on 49 shots

Thief River Falls: Brett Holmer 8 saves on 8 shots

