Minnesota Crookston gains commitment from Canadian high schooler

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team announced the signing of Rory Wutzke, from Camrose, Alberta, to a National Letter of Intent.

Wutzke joins Devin Kucy and Layton Bartley in the Golden Eagles' class of 2021. Wutzke and Kucy are high school teammates: both attend Our Lady of Mount Pleasant H.S. in Camrose.

“I am excited to have Rory become part of the Golden Eagle men’s golf team,” said UMC coach Brad Heppner in a release. “He has worked very hard on his game and he has a lot of passion for golf and a high compete level and will be a great fit here.”

Along with Kucy, Wutzke helped lead Our Lady of Mount Pleasant to Alberta Provincial Golf Championships in 2018 and 2019. Wutzke has also competed on the Alberta Golf Junior Tour for the last two years, and was an Order of Merit winner on the Tour in 2019.

Despite only having played competitive golf for four years, Wutzke has a 74.32 scoring average, as verified by the Alberta Junior Tour. He has also competed in basketball, hockey, track, tennis and badminton.

He is the son of Kathy Schultz and Scott Schneider. Wutzke plans to major in sports and rec management and marketing. He was born Nov. 1, 2003.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.