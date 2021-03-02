Crookston youth wrestlers finally get to compete

Times Report

After weeks of waiting, Crookston youth wrestlers were finally able to compete in a tournament this winter.

Several Pirates wrestled in Carrington, N.D. on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Oliver Wallace took first at the tournament. Angel Romo and Javier Romo had third-place finishes. Ali Romo, Leo Romo and Rylie Dufault finished fourth in their divisions, and Ryken Dufault finished fifth.

