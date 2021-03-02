Crookston can't recover from slow start in 69-36 loss to Nuggets

The Crookston boys' basketball team fell 69-36 to Hawley Monday night at CHS after a slow start.

The Pirates (1-13, 0-10 Section 8AA) didn't score for nearly four minutes, during which the Nuggets took a 9-0 lead. After a free throw by Carter Bruggeman, they didn't hit a field goal until Tristan Luckow's turnaround jumper with 4:35 before halftime made it 24-3.

"I thought we had some open looks early and they didn't drop, and that sort of snowballed," said Crookston coach Greg Garmen."Kids see a '1' on the scoreboard to 20, whatever it was, and that makes it tough."

Hawley (6-7, 4-7) led 36-9 at halftime. The Nuggets didn't let up after the break, working the ball inside efficiently to score easy baskets and prevent Crookston from getting closer.

Bruggeman and Jack Garmen tied for the Pirates' team lead, scoring nine points. Justin Koski led the way for Hawley with 15.

UP NEXT: Crookston is at home Friday night to take on Fosston (4-8). The Greyhounds are currently on a six-game losing streak.

BOX SCORE

Crookston 9-27—36

Hawley 36-33—69

CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Carter Bruggeman 9, Jack Garmen 9, Jacob Hesby 4, Brooks Butt 3, Easton Tangquist 3, Jacob Miller 3, Tristan Luckow 3, Lucas Winger 2

Team: 13 field goals, three 3-pointers, 7-16 free throws

HAWLEY STATS

Points: Justin Koski 15, Hayden Grani 12, Bryant Carlisle 10, Mason Gratton 8, Brady Gratton 5, Brevin Stoa 5, Gavin Klevgaard 5, Ethan Magnusson 4, Alex Bratsch 3, Carson Brew 2

Team: 26 field goals, five 3-pointers, 12-19 free throws

