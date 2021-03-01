Minnesota Crookston takes on SDSU and Delaware State in Brookings

This weekend, the Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team competed in NCEA matches against South Dakota State and Delaware State at the DeHaan Equestrian Center in Brookings, S.D.

The Golden Eagles fell 7-1 to the Hornets in Friday's match, and lost to the host Jackrabbits, 6-2, on Saturday.

Against Delaware State, UMC picked up one win, as Adrianne Schaunaman (Sr.) picked up a 68-67.5 win over Jenna Waddington.

Saturday against South Dakota State, Alyssa Evavold (Sr.) earned a 71-5-70.5 win over Kodi O'Boyle in Horsemanship. Olivia Becker (Jr.) also had a strong showing, winning 68.5-67.5 over Shelby Cochran.

Rae Ann Michel beat Laura Munger, 68-67, in a Reining match that didn't count towards the final score.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will compete in an IHSA show at North Dakota State March 26-27 in Fargo, N.D.

