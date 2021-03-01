UMC falls to Winona State and Upper Iowa

The Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend at the Winona Tennis Center in Winona.

In Saturday's match against the host Warriors, the Golden Eagles (0-7) fell 6-0 at all three doubles spots. Tasha Achermann (Fr.) took two games at No. 1 singles in a 6-2, 6-0 loss, but UMC was swept at every other position.

The Golden Eagles had slightly more success Sunday against the Peacocks. Michelle Swyter (Jr.) fell 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Ashley Chomyn (Sr.) lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Karli Renney (Sr.) dropped her match 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.

UP NEXT: UMC is off until the weekend of March 27, when it travels to Duluth for matches against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

