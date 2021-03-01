Golden Eagles swept at Washburn Invitational

The Minnesota Crookston softball team lost all four of its games at the Washburn University Invitational this weekend in Topeka, Kan.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles (2-10) fell to Central Missouri, 5-2, and Rockhurst, 10-2. They were then defeated by McKendree, 4-3, and Emporia State, 18-6, in Sunday's action.

In Saturday's first game, the Jennies scored the first two runs on a pair of UMC errors in the first inning. In the fourth inning, the Golden Eagles cut it to 2-1 on an RBI double by Dana Zarn (So. IF), but Central Missouri extended its lead off two RBI singles in the fifth inning.

Zarn got her second RBI of the game on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, but the Jennies had an answer once again, scoring on a passed ball in the bottom half of the inning.

UMC committed three errors against Central Missouri and was beset by errors against Rockhurst as well, committing four of them.

The Golden Eagles took a 2-0 first-inning lead on RBI groundouts by Jordan Peterson (Jr., OF) and Rachel Jones (Fr., UT), but the Hawks equalized in the bottom of the second. The third inning was the big one: Rockhurst took advantage of two UMC fielding miscues to drive in six runs.

The Hawks scored off another error in the fourth inning, and ended the game via run-rule on a sixth-inning single.

On Sunday, Minnesota Crookston came closest to pulling out a win, with a sixth-inning rally against McKendree falling just short. The Bearcats scored two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings against Katie Humhej (Sr., RHP), but the Golden Eagles scored three runs in the sixth inning.

Shaelyn Grant (Fr., C) doubled home Alina Avalos (So., 1B) and Samantha Gutierrez (Fr., UT) to get UMC on the board. Hailey Hatfield (Fr., UT) then singled home Grant to make it a 4-3 game, and later advanced into scoring position herself, but McKendree ended the threat and retired the Golden Eagles 1-2-3 in the bottom seventh.

In the weekend's final game, Emporia State scored in every inning, doing most of its damage with a 10-run third inning that made the score 14-1. The Hornets had six hits in the frame and were also aided by two UMC fielding errors.

Cassie Querrey (Sr., C) smashed a three-run home run in the bottom half of the third to make it 14-5, and Hannah Macias (Jr., OF) hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning. But it wasn't enough to save the Golden Eagles from being run-ruled.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston's non-conference slate is complete, and it is off for the next two weeks. The Golden Eagles open NSIC play Wednesday, March 17 with a doubleheader at Minnesota State Moorhead.

CENTRAL MISSOURI 5, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 2

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-1-0-1-0—2-3-3

Central Missouri 2-0-0-0-2-1-X—5-5-0

WP: Sadie Parks (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (5.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

ROCKHURST 10, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 2

Minnesota Crookston 2-0-0-0-0-0-0—2-8-4

Rockhurst 0-2-6-1-0-1-X—10-16-2

WP: Olivia Prather (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

LP: Kamryn Frisk (3.0 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

MCKENDREE 4, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3

McKendree 0-0-0-2-2-0-0—4-5-1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-3-0—3-6-2

WP: Miranda Gajewski (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

EMPORIA STATE 18, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 6

Emporia State 2-2-10-1-3—18-13-4

Minnesota Crookston 1-0-4-0-1—6-7-3

WP: Kelsey Phillips (4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (3.2 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 K)

